Group commends Tinubu for Walson-Jack’s appointment

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Nimi Walson-Jack as Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation.

Walson-Jack succeeds Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan whose retirement takes effect on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Acting President of the Council of Women, Geraldine Etuk, described her appointment as well-deserved, especially having served in several federal ministries since her appointment as permanent secretary in 2017.

She, therefore, commended President Tinubu for championing gender inclusivity by appointing one of them on merit. She said: “On behalf of NCWS, we want to commend President Bola Tinubu for recognizing the exceptional qualities and dedication of Mrs. Walson-Jack, a distinguished career woman and one of Rivers State’s finest.

“This appointment is a testament to the President’s commitment to gender inclusivity and recognizing the valuable contributions of women in the development of our great nation.

“The NCWS celebrates this milestone achievement and congratulates Mrs. Walson-Jack on her well-deserved appointment.

“We do not doubt that her wealth of experience and leadership excellence will enhance the civil service and inspire a new generation of women to strive for excellence in public service.”