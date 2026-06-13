Gowon: Abdulsalami’s stewardship created confidence that “a path forward was still possible” for Nigerians

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd) says that former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s stewardship at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history created the confidence that “a path forward was still possible” for Nigerians.

Speaking at the public presentation of three books honouring General Abdulsalami on the eve of his 84th birthday, Gowon described the period following the sudden death of General Sani Abacha in June 1998 as one in which the country needed calm, reassurance and a clear sense of direction.

“I’m delighted to join your family, friends and many admirers in celebrating you and in wishing you good health, peace and continued strength,” Gowon said.

“You came to office at a very delicate moment for Nigeria, when the country needed calm, reassurance and a clear sense of direction. Nigerians were looking for a way forward and your stewardship at that time helped create the confidence that such a path was still possible,” he said.

Gowon said what many people remember most is that General Abdulsalami “understood the weight of that moment.”

“In choosing to organise elections and to hand over power within 11 months, you did something of lasting significance for our country,” Gowon said. “You helped restore confidence in the promise of democracy and demonstrated that leadership, especially in a time of uncertainty, must be anchored in responsibility and in the national interest.”

He noted that Abdulsalami “was able to carry both the military establishment and political leaders through that transition because your approach inspires trust.”

Gowon framed Abdulsalami’s 11-month transition as a decisive act that restored Nigerians’ belief that democracy could return after years of military rule.

“You helped restore confidence in the promise of democracy,” Gowon said. “That same sense of duty has continued to define your service beyond office.”

He said that over the years, Abdulsalami has remained “a respected voice for dialogue, for peace, and for the patient work of building peace in Nigeria and across the continent.”

Gowon’s message underscored how, in a moment of national shock and uncertainty, General Abdulsalami’s calm and decisive leadership reassured the public that Nigeria could still move forward.

The former Head of State highlighted how General Abdulsalami managed to bring both the military establishment and political leaders along the transition path.

“You were able to carry both the military establishment and political leaders through that transition because your approach inspires trust,” Gowon said.

This ability to command trust from different power centres, he said, was key to preventing the kind of instability that often follows sudden leadership changes in fragile political environments.

Gowon said it was especially fitting that General Abdulsalami’s memoirs were being launched on this occasion, as they would capture both his personal journey and a crucial chapter in Nigeria’s history.

“It is also especially fitting that your memoirs are being launched on this occasion,” Gowon said. “They will capture something of your journey, but also of a very important period in our country’s history, and they will help pass on the lessons of that time to a new generation.”

Gowon said the books — Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar; Nigeria’s Grand Patriot: Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar; and Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar — are not just celebrations of a life, but essential records of a transformative period when Nigeria chose democracy over prolonged military rule.

In his closing tribute, Gowon offered a personal message to General Abdulsalami on his 84th birthday.

“Your Excellency, I wish you a very happy birthday and many more years of good health and peace,” he said.

He later led the audience in singing a birthday song to Abdulsalami.