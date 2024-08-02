 Govt slams curfew on Katsina, bans protests

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command says it has begun enforcement of a directive by government imposing 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma Local Government Area and 7pm to 7am restriction of movement in the remaining 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

A police statement on Friday explained that the development became necessary as the nationwide hunger protest which began on Thursday turned violent in parts of the state.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, “the 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma Local Government Area is necessary to ensure public safety and prevent further escalation of violence, vandalism, and looting of public and private properties, while the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew in the rest of the state is aimed at preventing nocturnal criminal activities and maintaining law and order throughout the state.”

He said that there was no loss of lives during the Thursday protest but that the police arrested some 50 persons in connection with the destruction and looting of government and public property.

“We call on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to desist from engaging in acts that may contravene the law, including but not limited to violent protests, vandalism and looting of public or private properties.

“Also, we urge the youths to exercise restraint and avoid being used as tools to perpetuate violence.

“The command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will be conducting regular patrols to ensure total compliance with the curfew, as anyone found violating the curfew will be dealt with decisively.

“We appeal to the general public to cooperate with the security agencies and stay indoors during the curfew hours. Let’s work together to maintain peace and order in our state,” the statement said.