Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has advocated for the creation of new states, greater inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in governance, and the establishment of state police as part of the ongoing efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking through his deputy, Peter Odey, at the South-South Zonal Public Hearing on the Constitution Review held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar, Governor Otu said the exercise was both timely and historic. He emphasised the need for a constitutional framework that responds to evolving political, social and economic realities.

“This exercise resonates strongly with the hope and aspiration of our people. Our desire is a more inclusive, just and effective framework of governance.”

He reminded the audience that sovereignty rests with the people and described the review process as a reaffirmation of the social contract between the government and the citizens. “The constitution must evolve with time. Any document that governs over 200 million people must reflect contemporary needs and expectations,” Otu said.

The governor urged the lawmakers to place the voices and interests of the people at the centre of the amendment process, stressing that governance must be inclusive and people-focused.

The hearing was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, with the leader of the Zone B Committee and Chief Whip of the House, Kingsley Chinda, presiding.

He assured attendees that their inputs would be accurately conveyed to the National Assembly. “We are your servants. We are not here to speak for you, but with you,” he said, adding that the committee’s zonal approach was designed to bring governance closer to the people.

He outlined 13 thematic areas under review, including electoral and judicial reforms, devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, traditional institutions, security and policing and the creation of states and local governments.

Referencing a quote by the late Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Chinda underscored the importance of the Constitution in defining and limiting the powers of government institutions. He also presented a summarised compendium of bills under consideration to guide stakeholder engagement and public input.

The day’s public hearing was preceded by the House of Representatives delegation’s courtesy visit to the State Government on Friday. During the visit, the Deputy Governor, on behalf of Governor Otu, welcomed the lawmakers and assured them of an eventful and hitch-free exercise in Calabar. The state government also urged the committee to prioritise the yearnings and aspirations of the people, reiterating that governance is fundamentally about the people.

Following presentations by stakeholders from Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states on issues, ranging from state creation to local government autonomy and minority inclusion, Godwin Offiono, Deputy Chairman of the Committee and member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, expressed appreciation to the Cross River State Government for its hospitality. “Indeed, the warmth of the people and the level of organisation has shown that bringing this important national assignment to Calabar was the right decision,” he remarked.

The session was attended by representatives of civil society, traditional rulers, professional bodies, religious institutions and other interest groups.

The event marked a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, offering citizens across the South-South a platform to shape reforms that could redefine the nation’s constitutional and governance structure.