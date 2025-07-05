From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing tertiary education in Nigeria with the foundation-laying of a N4 billion New Senate Building at the Federal University Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State.

The President, represented at the ceremony by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, described the initiative as a strategic milestone in strengthening the infrastructure of higher education in the country. The event took place on Friday in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area.

According to Prof. Pate, the new Senate Building symbolizes the Federal Government’s resolve to enhance institutional capacity and foster academic excellence. “Federal University of Kashere is not just a center of learning but a platform for socio-economic transformation,” he stated.

The expansive four-storey Senate Building is designed to accommodate 121 offices, including those of the Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), and other key officials. It will also feature a Council Chamber, committee rooms, and an archive.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sonny Echono, disclosed that the project is part of a broader federal initiative to upgrade infrastructure across Nigerian tertiary institutions. He noted that under President Tinubu’s directive, TETFund has completed and commissioned 687 capital projects in the last two and a half years nationwide.

“TETFund remains steadfast in its mission to equip institutions like FUK with world-class infrastructure to facilitate learning and research,” Echono added.

In his remarks, FUK Vice-Chancellor, Professor Umaru A. Pate, announced the commissioning of several completed projects, including a N350.5 million Postgraduate Hostel and a 500-capacity Lecture Theatre both funded under the 2022 TETFund intervention.

He also revealed that the construction and furnishing of the College of Medical Sciences Complex, valued at N1.387 billion, was executed under the 2023 intervention. As part of its legacy initiatives, the university has resolved to name the medical college after the late Professor Jibril Aminu, in honour of his distinguished contributions to medical education and national development.