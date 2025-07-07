From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has announced a breakthrough in its crackdown on criminal syndicates with the arrest of two suspected motorcycle thieves and the recovery of three motorcycles.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command revealed that the suspects were arrested by a team of operatives under Operation Hattara following actionable intelligence received from a Good Samaritan.

According to Abdullahi, acting swiftly, the operatives, led by CSP Ali Madawaki, raided a criminal hideout at Hayin Kwarai in Misau, Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, and arrested the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Misba’u Adamu from Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi State, and 28-year-old Adamu Ibrahim from Garko LGA in Kano State.

The PPRO explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, in the early hours of Sunday, July 6, 2025, unlawfully broke into the residence of one Mohammed Usman in Hayin Kwarin-Misau, where they allegedly stole two motorcycles: a Qlink Cassie with registration number ABC 484 WN and a Hero Hunter with registration number GME 36 QL. According to him, the stolen property is valued at ₦1.8 million.

He further disclosed that the police traced and recovered the stolen motorcycles from premises belonging to one Babangida, whose full identity remains unknown.

Abdullahi added that in a separate operation, police operatives on routine patrol at about 1:00 a.m. on Monday, July 7, in Wuro Birji, Akko LGA, intercepted an unidentified individual riding a suspicious black Jincheng Kasea motorcycle with registration number DKU 099 UK. The rider fled on sighting the patrol team, abandoning the motorcycle, which is now in police custody.

While urging members of the public to support security efforts by providing credible information to help combat crime across the state, Abdullahi stated that the suspects remain in custody as the police intensify efforts to apprehend the syndicate’s leader and other accomplices at large. He added that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.