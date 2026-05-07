From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains open to conducting primary elections if aspirants prefer that option to the consensus arrangement adopted by the party in Gombe State.

The governor stated this during a live quarterly media chat, where he explained the process that led to the emergence of consensus candidates for various political positions within the party.

The governor’s comments come amid growing opposition to the consensus arrangement, with prominent party stakeholders, including former Governor Danjuma Goje, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami, and Minister of Transportation Sa’idu Alkali, rejecting the process and its outcome.

However, the governor stated that both the APC constitution and Nigeria’s Electoral Act provide multiple options for selecting candidates, including consensus arrangements and direct primaries.

Governor Yahaya said the decision to adopt consensus candidates followed extensive consultations with critical stakeholders across the state.

“I engaged in stakeholders’ consultations before announcing the consensus candidates that we have today. I met with my steering committee, who serve as my political guide, highly respected individuals in society, elders of the party, zonal elders, and all the aspirants,” he said.

The governor explained that the emergence of Jamilu Gwamna and other candidates was based on careful consideration of the aspirants’ experience, contributions to the party and political antecedents.

He maintained that the consultations were aimed at ensuring inclusiveness and party unity while strengthening the APC ahead of future political contests in the state.