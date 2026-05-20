Gombe Christian youths raise alarm over APC primary conduct

By Lawrence Agbo

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State has faulted the conduct of the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, describing it as flawed, divisive, and lacking credibility.

In a statement issued on May 16, 2026, and signed by Coordinator Bro. S.B. Garba and Secretary Bro. P.N. Sarki, the group alleged that the exercise was characterised by irregularities, including the exclusion of some eligible party members from participating.

According to YOWICAN, the alleged disenfranchisement of stakeholders undermines the principles of internal democracy and weakens grassroots confidence in the party’s selection process.

“The peace and unity of our land must remain our priority above any political contest,” the statement said.

The group warned that failure to address the concerns surrounding the primary could heighten political tension in Billiri LGA and threaten existing peace in the community.

It therefore urged the APC leadership at both national and state levels, alongside relevant electoral authorities, to urgently investigate the process and ensure corrective measures are taken to restore fairness and inclusiveness.

While criticising the exercise, YOWICAN appealed for calm among youths and residents, cautioning against any actions that could escalate tensions or disrupt public order.

It stressed that maintaining peace should remain a priority above political competition, regardless of grievances arising from the election.

The group also called on the Federal Government to intervene swiftly, warning that unresolved disputes could deepen divisions and affect stability in Billiri and Gombe State as a whole.