From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Engineer Aliyu Mohammed (Kombat), a gubernatorial aspirant and key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, has announced his withdrawal from contesting any elective position in the 2027 general elections.

The decision was revealed in a statement his issued on Monday, stating that the resolve followed what he described as deep reflection and wide consultations with his family, mentors, elders, and political allies.

Kombat acknowledged the disappointment the decision may cause among his supporters but insisted it was made in good faith and in the interest of his current commitments. He said, “I will not be contesting in the 2027 General Elections. This decision did not come easily, I ask for your understanding and prayers”.

Kombat further disclosed that despite his stepping back from the electoral process, his full allegiance to the APC, pledging continued support for the party’s development across all levels. “I remain firmly committed to the ideals of my party, the APC, and I pledge my total support for the continuous progress of the party,” he added.

He also used the statement to reaffirm his commitment to his humanitarian service through the Velocity Humanitarian Foundation, which he said would continue to operate with renewed passion and greater reach.

“My decision not to contest will in no way affect the ongoing work of the Velocity Humanitarian Foundation. That noble initiative remains alive, active, and fully committed to its core mission delivering compassion, empowerment, and dignity to the most vulnerable in our society. That service to humanity is not tied to any political ambition, and it will continue, with renewed passion and greater reach,” Kombat emphasized.

“Should the future present another opportunity to serve, under compelling and unavoidable circumstances, I will answer that call with the same spirit of duty and sacrifice that has always guided me,” he added.