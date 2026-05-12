Go outside if you want bilaterals — Macron shuts down noisy crowd in Nairobi

By Lawrence Agbo

French President Emmanuel Macron caused a stir on Monday after firmly addressing a noisy audience during an event at Nairobi University in Kenya linked to the Africa-France Summit.

In a video that has since gone viral, Macron interrupted a speaker’s presentation as chatter from the crowd grew louder, making it difficult for the session to continue.

Clearly displeased by the disruption, the French President called for silence and urged attendees to respect the speaker.

“Excuse me everybody, hey hey, I’m sorry guys but it is impossible to speak about culture… with such a noise, this is a total lack of respect,” Macron said.

He then warned those interested in private discussions to leave the hall instead of disturbing the event.

“I suggest if you want to have bilaterals or speak about something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside. If you want to stay here, we listen to the people and we play the same game. Thank you,” he added.

After returning the microphone, the moderator praised Macron’s intervention, briefly remarking, “That’s leadership.”