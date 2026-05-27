Gbenga Hashim joins presidential race, settles for Accord Party

From Fred Itua, Abuja

A former presidential candidate and 2027 presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, has formally confirmed his membership of the Accord Party and declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform, disclosing that his political structure had already commenced extensive grassroots mobilisation within the party across the country.

According to him, over one million supporters have so far been mobilised into the Accord Party as part of efforts to build a formidable political movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We have quietly mobilised about one million of our supporters into the Accord Party, and we are still doing so,” he stated.

Hashim reacted to comments reportedly credited to a governor suggesting that the Accord Party would not field a presidential candidate in 2027, describing the remark as an overreach and insisting that no individual possesses the authority to determine who becomes Nigeria’s next president.

“The presidency of Nigeria is too big for anyone to allocate. It is in the hands of God and the Nigerian people,” he said.

He further argued that political actors often make such pronouncements out of fear and political survival instincts, adding: “I know the governor is scared stiff that if he does not go about dancing and declaring support for the incumbent president in a rival party, they would rig him out. But that does not give him the power to allocate the presidency.”

Hashim reaffirmed his commitment to providing Nigerians with a credible alternative anchored on competence, national unity, economic revival and inclusive development, cautioning against attempts to predetermine the outcome of future elections.

“When power changes hands, those who think they can control it will be shocked and humbled,” he declared.