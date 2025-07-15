BY PHILIP NWOSU

Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd), has paid glowing tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “towering figure in national history” and a “statesman of unmatched devotion and dignity.”

In a heartfelt condolence message, Admiral Gambo expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former President, whom he referred to as a father figure and principled leader. Buhari died in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

“With a deeply saddened heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT), I pay tribute to our beloved father, leader, and elder statesman, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” Gambo said. “His passing is not only a monumental loss to his immediate family, but to the entire Nigerian nation, which he served with unmatched devotion and dignity.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s legacy, Gambo noted the former President’s courage, incorruptibility, and unrelenting commitment to public service.

“As a soldier, General Buhari stood tall with courage, unwavering discipline and an incorruptible spirit. As a President and Commander-in-Chief, he embodied the highest ideals of public service, personal sacrifice, and national commitment,” he said.

Admiral Gambo, who served as Nigeria’s 21st indigenous Chief of Naval Staff from 2021 to 2023, recalled with gratitude his appointment by President Buhari, calling it “one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

He highlighted Buhari’s support for the transformation of the Nigerian Navy, especially the President’s participation in the Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos—a week before leaving office—which he described as “his last major military assignment.”

“In him, I found not only a Commander-in-Chief, but a father figure who was firm yet fair, deeply principled, and constantly invested in the well-being and professional growth of those under his leadership,” Gambo stated.

He praised Buhari’s commitment to military reforms, personnel welfare, and acquisition of critical naval equipment. “He gave us the space and the confidence to fulfil our mandate,” Gambo added.

The former naval chief also touched on Buhari’s personal qualities, describing him as austere, honest, and deeply compassionate toward the poor and underprivileged.

“President Buhari’s integrity was his enduring signature. In a world too often swayed by transient gains, he remained unmoved, anchored in honesty, simplicity, and love for his country,” he said.

Gambo recounted how his own mother, a long-time admirer of Buhari, was elated when he was appointed as Chief of Naval Staff. He described her personal meeting with the former president after his exit from office as one of her most cherished moments.

“Though his physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in every institution he strengthened, every reform he championed, and every life he touched,” he said.

Gambo concluded the tribute with a prayer: “As we bid him farewell, I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him Aljannah Firdaus and grants strength and peace to his beloved family and all of us who mourn the passing of a great patriot.”

Similarly, former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a monumental national loss and the end of an era.

In a tribute issued on Monday, the retired military chief, who served under Buhari’s administration, hailed the late president as a man of “uncommon dedication to nation-building, resolute leadership, and steadfast devotion to honesty, integrity, and patriotism.”

President Buhari, who died earlier in the day in London at the age of 82, was remembered for his principled approach to leadership and his pivotal role in transforming the Nigerian military during one of the country’s most turbulent periods.

“I remain eternally grateful for the trust and confidence President Buhari placed in me when he appointed me Chief of Army Staff at a most critical time in our nation’s history on 13 July 2015,” the former army chief stated. “With his clear strategic direction and consistent support, I was able to lead the Nigerian Army through a historic transformation.”

He noted that under Buhari’s leadership, the Nigerian Army became more professional, better equipped, and made significant gains in reclaiming territories from Boko Haram insurgents. “These accomplishments… are a direct reflection of President Buhari’s firm and visionary leadership,” he added.

He also recalled his later appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic as another sign of Buhari’s enduring confidence in his service.