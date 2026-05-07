FUTO SUG meets Imo CP over abducted student

08 May 2026 12:02 am WAT

Rapheal By
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From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Garba Bosso, yesterday, received the leadership of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Student Union Government at the Command Headquarters in Owerri, following the recent abduction of a female student within the university.

The SUG delegation, headed by President Christopher Chukwuebuka Joseph, briefed the police on security concerns facing students, with the kidnapping incident topping the agenda.

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In response, Bosso expressed concern over the abduction and assured the students that the Command was actively pursuing the perpetrators. “No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that those behind the abduction are arrested and brought to book,” he assured.

To strengthen security around the university, the CP announced the activation of enhanced measures, including intensified visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and strategic patrols in FUTO and its surrounding areas. He added that the Command, working with the university management and the Imo State government, is committed to maintaining a safe and conducive environment for learning.

Bosso also urged students to exercise caution, particularly avoiding isolated areas during late hours, and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the authorities. He praised the SUG for its collaboration with the police and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to continuous stakeholder engagement to bolster community policing.

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