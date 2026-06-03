FUTO optometry student bags first class degree with 4.94 CGPA

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Mr Onyeka Remigius Chinecherem, a student of Optometry of the school of Health Technology (SOHT), has bagged a First Class Degree with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.94 to emerge as the overall best graduating student.

Also, 85 others received first class degrees from the Schools of Agricultural Technology, Engineering, Physical Sciences, Management Technology, Biological Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Information and Communication Technology, and Health Technology.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Nnenna N. Oti, who made the disclosure at a press conference, on Monday, said that Mr. Onyeka Remigius Chinecherem of the Department of Optometry of the School of Health Technology made a first class degree with a total CGPA o 4.94 which, she said, made him the best overall graduating student for the university’s 38th Convocation slated for June 6, 2027.

“A total 86 students from the various schools of the university bagged first class degrees, while 1,226 bagged second upper degrees, 1,606 and 143 bagged Second class lower and Third class degrees, respectively, of the total 3,061 graduating students. The overall best graduating student for Class of 2024/2025 is Onyeka Remigius Chinecherem of the Department of Optometry with CGPA of 4.94 on the scale of 5.00”.

The FUTO VC also disclosed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, would deliver the 38th convocation lecture titled: Nigerian universities of technology must lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution or jeopardise the nation’s future”, scheduled for June 4, 2026.

The outgoing Chief Executive of Nigeria’s premier university of technology said that under her administration, the university has improved remarkably in both academics and infrastructure, and that the university now enjoys 24 hours of electricity supply.

She said: “This particular convocation holds something unique for me because it is holding as part of my end of tenure activities, and offers me an opportunity to render my account as I bow out as the 8th substantive vice chancellor of this great institution that has blessed me so much and given me several opportunities to serve.

“A total of 3, 061 graduates would be conferred with first degrees and 297 higher degrees of the university, respectively. FUTO will also confer Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Barr (Mrs) Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairperson/CEO, Brittania- U Nigeria Ltd, and Alhaji Idris Dantata, CEO, MRS Holding Ltd.”

Continuing, “FUTO’s ranking moved from 34th to 11th in Nigeria by Times Higher Education World University Ranking Agency. Our graduates rank 2nd in the National Employability index assessment. “FUTO emerged 3rd in the Tetfund national research fund’s 2024 grant circle, winning 11 research awards in the last five years”.

Prof Oti further disclosed that since 2021, the university’s academic portfolio has been significantly enhanced, in line with NUC templates and global trends through the creation of new programmes, enrichment of existing curricular and successful resource verification and accreditation exercises.

“FUTO’s admission quota increased by more than 80 percent from over 5,000 in June 2021 to over 9,000 currently. This growth was driven by expanded human capital, improved physical infrastructure, and the introduction of new programmes, all of which earned NUC approval for increased carrying capacity. It gladdens my heart to inform you that FUTO now enjoys 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply achieved through the successful completion of the energising education programme (EEP) phase 111 project (10.3MW captive solar hybrid power plant) and the installation of a 63MVA, 132/33 KVA Substation.”

She congratulated Prof Ikechukwu Nosike Simplicius Dozie over his appointment as the 9th substantive vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri by the 13th Governing Council of the university.