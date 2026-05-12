Frank Edoho reveals he earned just ₦100,000 on WWTBAM

Veteran television host Frank Edoho has opened up on how little he earned during his early years as host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, despite appearing wealthy and polished on national television.

Speaking during a seminar in a video shared on his Instagram page, Edoho said he earned slightly above ₦100,000 monthly during the first two years of hosting the hit game show.

“On Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the first two years of my salary per month was a hundred and something thousand naira. But I had to wear a suit as if I owned all the money,” he said.

The broadcaster explained that things changed after telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria came in as sponsor of the programme, giving him the confidence to renegotiate his pay with the production company.

According to him, he approached his boss with a fresh salary figure, even though he initially doubted it would be accepted.

“When MTN came on, I just said, let me just give a figure to my boss,” Edoho recalled. “Once I mentioned the figure, okay, we’ll give you three months’ back pay.”

He said the improved deal opened more doors for him in the entertainment industry, including event hosting opportunities and regular travel engagements across the country.

“The rewards came in. I was hosting events all over the place. I was flying and doing all kinds of things,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Edoho advised young people to stay focused despite personal struggles and difficult moments.

“Although my life had some ups and downs and everything, but like they said, you know, it’s just the same microcosm of you facing trouble in your business… learn how to compartmentalise and just push it aside, concentrate your eyes on the prize,” he said.

His comments have stirred reactions online, with many Nigerians noting that ₦100,000 in the mid-2000s carried far more value than it does today due to inflation and the weakening of the naira. Others praised his confidence, discipline and negotiation skills during the early stage of his career.