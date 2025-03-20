From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is set to be among the dignitaries attending the coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade.

The announcement was made by Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, during a press conference held at the Alaafin’s palace on Thursday.

The coronation ceremony, scheduled for April 5, will be preceded by a series of week-long events beginning on March 31. The grand occasion is expected to draw prominent figures from Nigeria and beyond, which shows the historical and cultural significance of the Alaafin’s throne.

Trudeau’s presence at the event is likely linked to Oba Owoade’s dual citizenship, as he holds both Nigerian and Canadian nationality. His attendance reflects the monarch’s global ties and the increasing international recognition of Yoruba traditions.

The coronation of Oba Owoade marks the beginning of a new era for the Oyo Kingdom, with expectations that his reign will foster cultural exchange, development, and strengthened ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Dignitaries, royal families, and government officials from various parts of the world are anticipated to grace the occasion, making it a historic and momentous event for the people of Oyo and the broader Yoruba community.