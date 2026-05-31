First Lady Oluremi Tinubu endorses Oyebanji for second term

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has rallied support for Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji ahead of the June 20 governorship election in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June poll, is seeking to continue in office beyond 2026.

Mrs Tinubu, who is the National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), said Oyebanji has performed remarkably well in his three and a half years in office. She urged the electorate to re-elect him on the strength of his performance in the forthcoming poll.

The First Lady made the remarks on Saturday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Campaign Rally for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

She said Oyebanji has done enough to justify re-election because the fortunes of the state have changed for the better since he came on board in 2022.

The First Lady, who said she was in Ekiti to appreciate the people of the state for their support for the governor and his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, also canvassed support for her husband, President Bola Tinubu, in the 2027 presidential election.

She said, “We came here just to appreciate Ekiti Kete for the support given to BAO (Oyebanji) and his wife so far. I want to plead with you: help me vote for BAO in the coming governorship election in Ekiti and, in 2027, vote for Mr President (Tinubu) because things are changing for the better.

“You have seen more money given to the states for them to work more for the people. The states no longer owe salaries. In Ekiti State, things are going on fine here, and your governor is doing a good job and should be voted in for a second term in office. I am very grateful to you for your support so far. Please, continue to support him so he can do more.”

Senator Tinubu specially appreciated the APC women in Ekiti for trooping out in large numbers to welcome her, saying she was impressed with the reception accorded to her at every place she visited during her one-day working visit to the Land of Honour.

At the event, Senator Tinubu presented cheques of N50,000 to 2,000 women to support small-scale businesses.

She disclosed that the governor’s wife would supervise the disbursement.

The First Lady also commissioned the newly built ICT Centre at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, which was facilitated by her Renewed Hope Initiative. She equally held a meeting with Ekiti Obas under the aegis of the Ekiti State Traditional Rulers’ Council at Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, before attending the rally at the pavilion.

Earlier in the day, Senator Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and other senior APC women leaders, received an impressive reception at the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Airport shortly after the presidential jet that conveyed her from Abuja touched down.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji pledged a total of 700,000 votes from the people of Ekiti State for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election in appreciation of what he described as “unprecedented support the state had so far received from the President”, which he said has positively changed the face of the state and improved the standard of living of its people.