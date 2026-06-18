First lady commissions NITDA ICT centre in Benue, unveils N100m grant for women traders

By Chinenye Anuforo

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday commissioned a Community Information Technology (IT) Centre established by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, as part of efforts to deepen digital inclusion and economic empowerment across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Senator Tinubu described the facility as a critical investment in human capital development aimed at equipping citizens with digital skills needed to compete in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

She commended NITDA for partnering with the Renewed Hope Initiative to expand access to digital infrastructure and opportunities in underserved communities, noting that the Ihugh centre is the fourth ICT facility delivered through the collaboration, following similar projects in Bauchi, Kwara and Oyo states.

According to the First Lady, the centres are designed to promote digital literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among women and youths, while creating pathways for greater participation in the digital economy.

She urged residents to take ownership of the facility and ensure its sustainability for the benefit of future generations.

In a move to boost grassroots economic development, Senator Tinubu also announced a N100 million grant for 2,000 women petty traders in the area, reaffirming the Renewed Hope Initiative’s commitment to improving livelihoods and fostering inclusive growth.

Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, described the ICT centre as a transformative platform that would enable residents to acquire relevant digital skills, access emerging technologies and unlock new economic opportunities.

He said the facility would serve as a hub for learning, innovation and enterprise development, providing students, entrepreneurs and farmers with access to technology-driven solutions capable of enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

Inuwa noted that digital tools can revolutionise agricultural practices through access to weather forecasts, soil analysis and precision farming techniques, helping farmers improve yields and profitability.

The NITDA boss also highlighted the agency’s growing footprint in Benue State, revealing that it had established a Community ICT Centre in Wannune, set up nine Digital Learning Centres across the state and trained over 13,300 residents through various digital literacy and skills development programmes.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State described the ICT centre as a landmark intervention that would create opportunities for education, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

He assured stakeholders of the state’s commitment to providing the necessary support and infrastructure to ensure the long-term sustainability of the facility.

The commissioning of the Ihugh Community IT Centre is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to bridge the digital divide, expand access to technology and accelerate inclusive socio-economic development across Nigeria.