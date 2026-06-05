By Chinelo Obogo

At a time when Nigeria is redefining its economic trajectory and global relevance, its airports, long seen as mere transit points, are being reimagined as gateways of growth and engines of economic value.

In this interview, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)speaks on the transformation of the nation’s airports under the leadership of the Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku.

How has the Renewed Hope Agenda reshaped FAAN’s operational priorities?

The Renewed Hope Agenda has given FAAN a clear national mandate. To reposition our airports as engines of economic growth, not just transit points. Over the last two years, this has translated into efficiency over bureaucracy, passenger experience as a core KPI, and revenue optimisation through innovation. We are no longer operating as a traditional government agency; we are evolving into a service-driven, commercially aware airport authority aligned with national economic priorities.

One is tempted to ask What is the “crown jewel” of this transformative period?

Without hesitation, the crown jewel is the cultural transformation of FAAN and infrastructure upgrade. Infrastructure is visible, but culture is what sustains progress. Under the leadership of Olubunmi Kuku, FAAN has begun a deliberate shift from a process-heavy organisation to a performance-driven institution. This transformation is already reflecting in improved staff responsiveness, stronger accountability systems, and renewed pride in service delivery. That mindset shift is the foundation upon which every other achievement rests.

Let’s look at the most critical infrastructure projects that are underway?

FAAN is currently prioritising high-impact, passenger-facing and revenue-generating infrastructure, including Terminal upgrades and rehabilitation across key airports, electrical and power system modernisation, particularly in Lagos, and expansion of Cargo and Logistics Facilities. Focus has also been on runway and airside improvements for safety and efficiency. These projects are not isolated; they are part of a coordinated infrastructure renewal strategy designed to meet global standards and future traffic growth.

The people driving all these are key to its successes, how critical is the mindset change to these transformations?

Mindset change is everything. You can build world-class terminals, but without the right attitude, service will still fall short. The FAAN “Flight to Excellence” programme recognises that transformation must start from within. We are embedding a culture, driven by the Director, Special Duties and fully supported by the MD/CE, where every staff member sees themselves as a brand ambassador; where service excellence becomes non-negotiable; where accountability is internalised, not enforced; where transformation is not just structural, it is psychological and behavioural.

What steps are being taken to ensure professionalism and accountability?

We have moved from informal expectations to structured accountability systems. The current management has set clear performance metrics and service standards via the Performance Management System (PMS). It has strengthened supervisory and reporting frameworks. It propagates zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct. It also emphasises continuous training and reorientation programmes. Additionally, leadership is leading by example, because accountability must be top-down and bottom-up.

What impact has the ISO-aligned policies have on operations and safety?

Attaining the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, which makes FAAN one of the few airport organisations in Africa with an integrated management system, is a deliberate step to enhance our operations and safety agenda, and a major step toward institutionalising global best practices. The impact has been profound, spanning standardised processes across airports, improved safety, security, and risk management systems, enhanced operational predictability and efficiency, and greater international confidence in Nigeria’s airports. In simple terms, it moved FAAN from personality-driven operations to system-driven excellence.

What role or impacts has your stakeholder engagement played in this transformation?

At FAAN today, stakeholder engagement is central, not optional. Airports are ecosystems. Success depends on how well we collaborate with airlines, regulatory bodies, concessionaires, the media, passengers, and different levels of stakeholders. We are deliberately strengthening communication channels to ensure transparency, trust, and shared ownership of progress. In the first quarter of 2026, we have done eleven engagements, spanning stakeholders in cargo, commercial, security and airlines. For me as DPA&CP, the media, in particular, remains a critical partner in shaping perception and amplifying reforms.

How does cargo development fit into FAAN’s strategy?

Cargo is a strategic growth frontier for FAAN and Nigeria’s economy. We are repositioning our airports to become logistics hubs, not just passenger terminals. At present, emphasis is on upgrading cargo terminals and handling systems, improving processing timelines and efficiency, and also supporting exports with intense interest, especially in agro-products. The goal is to unlock aviation’s role in trade facilitation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

What are the biggest obstacles to sustaining transformation?

In my opinion, the biggest challenges are getting rid of legacy institutional habits, funding constraints for large-scale infrastructure, and balancing reform speed with operational continuity. However, what gives us confidence is clarity of vision and consistency of leadership. Transformation is a journey, and FAAN is firmly on that path.

What has been the impact of the Acculturation Programme on staff attitude and service delivery?

The Acculturation Programme is designed to address the “soft side” of transformation, which is often the hardest. I can say that we are already seeing improved customer interaction and courtesy; greater ownership of responsibilities, and the drift towards personal development. I can also say that there has been a shift from a “government work mentality” to a service mindset.

The culture accreditation programme is also helping staff understand that every passenger interaction defines Nigeria’s image. Ultimately, the programme is shaping a workforce that is not just skilled, but purpose-driven and service-conscious.