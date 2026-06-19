FG publishes 560-page record of constituency projects nationwide

The Federal Government has unveiled a 560-page compendium documenting the implementation of Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects nationwide, with First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu describing the publication as a major step towards deepening accountability, transparency and effective service delivery under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The compendium, titled “Actualising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through the Implementation of Constituency Projects”, was launched at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, where government officials highlighted the impact of intervention projects across critical sectors of the economy.

Represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the First Lady said the publication marks a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen governance and ensure that development initiatives directly address the needs of communities across the country.

She noted that Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects remain vital tools for bridging the gap between government and citizens, stressing that such projects make development visible, accessible and responsive to the aspirations of the people.

Sen. Tinubu commended the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for painstakingly documenting and consolidating intervention projects across sectors and communities into a comprehensive reference document.

“The 560-page compendium just published by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen accountability, transparency and effective service delivery in the implementation of Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects across the nation,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Rt. Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to its core mandate of monitoring, verification, certification and coordination of Federal Government intervention projects nationwide.

Jisalo disclosed that between 2023 and 2025, substantial investments were channelled into critical sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, water supply, rural electrification, security, women and youth empowerment, as well as community development.

He praised President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for their steadfast support towards the successful implementation of constituency and zonal intervention projects across the country.

Presenting the Annual Status Report on implemented projects, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Onwusoro Ihemelandu, revealed that a total of N100 billion was appropriated for 1,347 constituency and zonal intervention projects in the 2023 budget.

According to him, another N100 billion was budgeted for 1,120 projects in the 2024 fiscal year, underscoring the Federal Government’s sustained commitment to grassroots development.

He further disclosed that the ministry achieved a verification performance rate of 43.1 per cent in 2024, a significant improvement from the 28 per cent recorded in 2023, adding that verification activities for the 2025 projects are currently ongoing.

Ihemelandu also outlined ambitious plans by the ministry to deepen public engagement and national development efforts before the end of the year. The initiatives include town hall sensitisation forums in more than 200 rural communities, a national conference of all 774 Local Government Council chairmen in Nigeria and a summit of national honour recipients.

The event also featured a review of the compendium by renowned academic, Prof. Ifeoma Udoye, whose presentation drew widespread commendation from the First Lady and other distinguished guests.

In her remarks, Udoye called for increased budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Special Duties and the strengthening of its institutional mechanisms to enable it to discharge its statutory responsibilities more effectively.

She appealed to the First Lady, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and other leaders of the National Assembly to provide greater support for the ministry in recognition of its strategic role in monitoring and coordinating intervention projects across the federation.

The launch attracted top government officials, lawmakers, heads of MDAs and other stakeholders who described the compendium as a critical accountability tool that will enhance transparency, improve project tracking and strengthen public confidence in government interventions aimed at transforming lives at the grassroots.