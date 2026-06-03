FG passes vote of confidence on Mining Marshals, warns saboteurs, detractors

The Federal Government has passed a resounding vote of confidence on the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, warning individuals and groups seeking to undermine their operations to desist or face the full weight of the law.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, issued the warning on Wednesday during the inauguration of eight newly acquired gun trucks for the Mining Marshals at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Alake commended the Mining Marshals for their commitment and sacrifices in the ongoing battle against illegal mining activities across the country, describing their intervention as a critical component of the Federal Government’s efforts to sanitise the solid minerals sector and maximise its contribution to national economic growth.

The minister expressed concern over what he described as deliberate attempts by certain individuals and vested interests to discredit, harass, intimidate and blackmail officers of the special enforcement unit.

According to him, many of those opposing the activities of the Mining Marshals are direct beneficiaries of the illicit mining ecosystem that has for years deprived the nation of substantial revenue and undermined legitimate operators in the sector.

“The Mining Marshals have recorded significant successes in curbing illegal mining operations and protecting the nation’s mineral resources. It is therefore not surprising that those who have profited from illegality are uncomfortable with their achievements and are resorting to campaigns of blackmail and misinformation,” he said.

Alake stressed that the Federal Government remains unwavering in its support for the Mining Marshals and would continue to provide the resources, logistics and institutional backing required for them to effectively discharge their mandate.

“Anyone, whether a uniformed personnel or a civilian, who seeks to frustrate the noble work of these Mining Marshals is an economic saboteur and will be treated as such. That I can promise you,” the minister declared.

He noted that the deployment of the eight new gun trucks was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the operational capacity of the unit and enhance its ability to respond swiftly to threats, dismantle illegal mining sites and secure strategic mineral assets across the country.

Alake reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning the solid minerals sector as a major pillar of economic diversification, stressing that the government would not relent in its determination to eliminate illegal mining and ensure that the nation’s mineral wealth benefits all Nigerians.

The minister urged stakeholders, traditional institutions, host communities and security agencies to continue supporting the Mining Marshals in their mission to restore order, transparency and accountability within the sector.

He emphasised that protecting the nation’s mineral resources was a collective responsibility and warned that those found aiding or abetting illegal mining activities would be identified, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.