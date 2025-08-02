From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government, has reiterated commitment towards boosting food security through strategic partnerships with development agencies and encourage increased investment in food production across the country.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, stated this when he hosted the newly appointed Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, to Nigeria, Dr.Gadain Hussein, and his delegation in Abuja.

A statement signed by the

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan emphasizes President Tinubu’s strong commitment to enhancing food production in the country.

The statement assures the delegation of the Ministry’s readiness, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, to collaborate fully with FAO in advancing food production in Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Ministry.

According to the statement, Professor Utsev stresses that the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative and the proposed Investment Summit coming up in Abuja will serve as a veritable platform to unite investors and stakeholders to accelerate food security efforts nationwide.

The statement says in a remark, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, advises FAO to work closely with the Ministry to ensure the achievement of the Food Security Mandate of President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to the statement, Earlier, the newly appointed Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, to Nigeria, Dr.Gadain Hussein, notes that agriculture consumes nearly 90% of available water resources and Ministry has a crucial role to play in the upcoming

FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative and the proposed Investment Summit.

It stresses that the forum will provide opportunities for strategy development and collaboration in FAO’s intervention areas, including investments through grants, loans, and capacity building.

According to the statement Dr. Hussein adds that the summit will also serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exchange of experiences.