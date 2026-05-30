FG confirms Adesokan as substantive NCAN president

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has officially recognised the election of Ademola Adesokan as the substantive President of the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN).

In a letter dated May 25, 2026, and signed by the Director of Commodities and Export Department, Obasi Edozie Edmund, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, the ministry conveyed its approval of Adesokan’s leadership of the association.

The letter, addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NCAN, stated that the recognition followed a consent judgment delivered on November 9, 2019, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/439/2016, which affirmed the association’s 2007 constitution under which Adesokan was elected.

The ministry stated that Adesokan’s tenure took effect on January 20, 2026, and will run until January 19, 2029, marking his first three-year term in office.

It, however, urged members and stakeholders of the association to accord the new president the necessary recognition and support to enable him to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

The letter also conveyed the Permanent Secretary’s best wishes to Adesokan as he assumes leadership of the cashew association.