By Chinyere Anyanwu

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Nigerian and Estonian stakeholder groups, have concluded plans to partner on the provision of $400 million capital funding from Europe to fund local government agricultural commodity value chain and data hub in every local government in Nigeria.

The agreement signing ceremony, which is billed to take place in Tallinn, Estonia, will hold on September 24.

According to an agricultural commodity and rice expert, Dr. Kenechukwu Aloefuna, one of the facilitators of the project, the agreement is tagged, “AGRIC Aid Volunteer Scheme and the Integrated Climate Resilient Innovation Project for Empowering Smallholders, Advancing Sustainability, Integrating Food, Energy and Water Security for Resilient Communities”.

He said firms representing the Nigerian group involved in the project include the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project (ACVEP) Limited, First Values360Ventures Limited and the Federal Government while those representing the Estonian group are Values360Ventures OU, Lanmer OU and Organic New Earth.