History has witnessed many remarkable explanations.

Kings have blamed conspiracies. Politicians have blamed opponents. Military rulers have blamed circumstances. But few explanations can rival the latest addition to Nigeria’s museum of historical curiosities: General Yakubu Gowon’s claim that fever impaired his understanding of the Aburi Accord.

Apparently, after decades of scholarly debates, memoirs, military analyses and political arguments over why the accord collapsed, the answer may have been hiding in a medicine cabinet all along.

A fever did it.

Not politics.

Not power struggles.

Not resistance to restructuring Nigeria.

Not pressure from powerful interests.

Not competing visions of federalism.

Not the unwillingness of key actors to honour difficult compromises.

Just a fever.

This, however, must have been no ordinary fever. It was evidently a fever of extraordinary intelligence and political sophistication, one capable of sitting through lengthy negotiations, listening attentively to constitutional discussions, observing military deliberations, and then selectively erasing only the most important parts from memory.

Medical science should investigate immediately.

The meeting at Aburi was not a village council debating a boundary dispute. It was a last-ditch effort to prevent a nation from hurtling into catastrophe. Senior military officers spent hours discussing the future of Nigeria, the structure of the federation, military authority, regional autonomy and national survival itself. Yet we are now invited to believe that one of the principal negotiators emerged from those discussions without fully understanding what had been agreed.

If the fever was mild, the explanation collapses.

If it was severe, a more disturbing question arises: why was a man allegedly too ill to comprehend a critical national agreement entrusted with negotiating one?

But, perhaps, we have underestimated the capabilities of this remarkable illness.

Perhaps, it did not stop at Aburi.

Was it the same fever that supervised the food blockade during the Civil War?

Was it the same fever that approved policies that left millions of civilians trapped in conditions of starvation and suffering?

Was it the same fever that later devised the infamous twenty-pound policy, whereby many former Biafrans received a flat £20 regardless of the amount they had saved in the bank before the war?

Was it also this fever that quietly escorted the celebrated slogan of “No Victor, No Vanquished” to its grave, replacing reconciliation with measures many affected families experienced as punishment?

If fever is to be credited for Aburi, then fairness demands that it receives recognition for these achievements as well.

Indeed, perhaps the fever deserves its own chapter in Nigerian history.

The First Republic had politicians.

The military era had generals.

The Aburi era, it seems, had pathogens.

One imagines this fever moving through the corridors of power like an invisible Head of State, attending meetings, signing directives, approving policies, shaping destinies, and then disappearing whenever accountability arrived.

The more one reflects on the explanation, the more impressive the fever becomes.

Most illnesses affect the body.

This one affected constitutional law.

Most fevers raise temperatures.

This one altered the course of a nation.

Most infections last a few days.

This one appears to have survived for six decades.

And yet the timing of this revelation is equally fascinating.

The fever appears to have waited patiently until after the death of Ikemba Nnewi, Eze Igbo Gburugburu, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who say on the other side of the table in Aburi, before emerging as a central actor in the Aburi story. Such strategic patience is admirable. The fever apparently understood what every seasoned politician knows: history is easier to rewrite when key witnesses are no longer around to challenge the narrative.

Of course, there is a simpler explanation.

Perhaps, the issue was never misunderstanding.

Perhaps, the agreement was understood perfectly well.

Perhaps, political realities changed.

Perhaps, influential interests objected.

Perhaps, commitments made in Ghana became inconvenient once the delegates returned home.

Those possibilities belong to the ordinary world of politics.

But politics is boring.

A fever that derails a nation is far more dramatic.

Today, Gowon is widely known for prayer campaigns and appeals for national unity. Prayer is noble. Nations need prayer. Leaders need prayer. Citizens need prayer. Nigeria needs it even more. But prayer is not a substitute for historical accountability.

Part of the difficulty many Nigerians have with some of these initiatives is that they see not merely a statesman praying for the nation, but a major participant in events from which the nation is still struggling to recover. Whether that perception is entirely fair is debatable. That it exists is undeniable.

An elder statesman’s greatest inheritance is not power, wealth, rank, or titles.

It is credibility.

Old age should be the season of wisdom. It should be the period when history is illuminated, not obscured; clarified, not complicated. Future generations expect elders to bequeath insight, not fresh mysteries.

That is why the fever explanation remains so difficult for many to accept. It does not close old wounds; it opens new questions. It does not simplify history; it complicates it. It does not diminish responsibility; it merely transfers it from political judgment to medical circumstance.

In the final analysis, Nigerians may be forgiven for wondering whether Aburi failed because of a fever, or whether “fever” has become a convenient metaphor for a deeper reluctance to confront uncomfortable truths.

For nations are rarely transformed by temperature.

They are transformed by decisions.

And history tends to remember the decisions long after the fever has passed.

But if this particular fever was powerful enough to derail Aburi, facilitate a war, survive accountability, outlive its contemporaries, and continue shaping historical narratives sixty years later, then perhaps it deserves a national monument.

For surely this was no ordinary fever.

It was the most powerful political actor Nigeria never elected.