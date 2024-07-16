Federal roads in focus: Works minister engages stakeholders in South East

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

As agitation over the condition of federal roads across the South East continues to grow, the Minister for Works, David Umahi, has commenced stakeholder engagement to address the situation.

The minister, who has called on all stakeholders, especially within the zone, is expected to address the zone on the various ongoing road infrastructure programmes of President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Sun gathered that the Minister will engage stakeholders on the alignment for Ebonyi State’s 101.0km segment of the 477km Cross River – South East – North Central – Apo (Abuja) Superhighway (the spur of the Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Highway) crossing Enugu/Abakaliki/Ogoja (Trans-Saharan Trade Route) from Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, the Minister’s engagement with stakeholders is in line with the renewed Hope Legacy Infrastructure of the President.

He said the stakeholder engagement will hold at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.

Read also: Umahi meets N’Central govs, seeks cooperation on CRS-Abuja project