To clamp down on traffic offenders driving one way, says they are on suicide mission

By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that the ongoing security operations in the territory are targeting illegal mining activities alongside other pressing urban security challenges.

Speaking at a security meeting in Life Camp, FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, highlighted the government’s firm directive that “those illegal mining must be shut down,” emphasising the serious security implications such illicit activities pose to Abuja.

“We have been discussing the general security situation within the FCT, weighing the gains and pains of the operational sweep embarked upon in the past one month,” he explained.

“To the glory of God, the exercise has been very successful, and from the gains recorded, we have seen the need to continue.”

Illegal mining, “springing up around the city,” has drawn the particular attention of Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, the police Commissioner said, stressing that shutting down these operations is now a top priority.

Beyond illegal mining, Adewale painted a picture of multiple challenges: proliferating shanties, widespread begging and destitution, unauthorised IDP camps, and dangerous traffic offences. He said these factors collectively threaten the security and environment of the FCT.

On the issue of beggars and destitute persons, he reported, “More than 273 destitutes are in the Bwari centre undergoing profiling and being cared for, but they will need to be relocated to where they belong.”

He said the police are working alongside the State Directorate of Social Services (SDS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in managing offenders linked to begging, drug peddling, and crime.

He added that illegal IDP camps, which operate without official recognition, have also come under scrutiny. “The place has been identified where people need to be profiled. If you have reason to be here, you will be here. If you have no reason to be in the FCT, we will relocate you to where you belong,” Adewale clarified.

Traffic offences aggravate security risks, the Commissioner warned. “Anybody driving against the traffic, which is one way, is actually on a suicide mission. There is going to be a total clampdown on these offenders, and they will be properly documented because this constitutes a threat to the common interest of our FCT.”

A key facet of the ongoing security approach is community cooperation, Adewale said, appealing to citizens to be security conscious, especially at bus stops, where potential criminals tend to target victims. “We are increasing the visibility of security personnel at bus stops and encouraging citizens to board vehicles in groups at designated stops,” he said. “National security starts with personal security. The Honourable Minister has also prioritised infrastructural improvements to enhance safety. Increasing illumination in the city so that at night, people are visible and protected is underway,” the Commissioner said.

Addressing recent conflicts in the territory, Adewale shared positive news on the herder-farmer clashes in Gwagwalada Area Council. “To God be the glory, that issue has been laid to rest. Stakeholders have signed a peace accord which will be escalated down to all levels to ensure permanent peace. Security forces continue to maintain presence there to prevent any recurrence.”

The ongoing operational sweep, he said, is far from over: “From the gains we have recorded, we have seen the need to continue.”