Fayose picks ADC nomination form for Ekiti Reps seat

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the 2027 election, a frontline chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has officially obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I seat, comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Areas, in the House of Representatives.

Speaking after obtaining the form at the ADC Party Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday, Fayose lamented that his constituency was not adequately represented at the National Assembly, hence his decision to contest the seat to serve as the voice of his people and build inclusive development.

He stressed that his constituency deserves more, underscoring the importance of purposeful leadership and people-focused representation to address the pressing needs of the people and achieve more democratic dividends.

He said effective representation and impactful leadership remain the institutional bridge to connect with the people and drive inclusive development at the grassroots.

He pledged to ensure that every community in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I feels the impact of responsive governance through effective legislative engagements and facilitation of developmental projects.

The aspirant expressed commitment to delivering strategic and quality representation characterised by integrity, accountability and pro-people policies and programmes.

While noting that his emergence will foster renewed opportunity for credible, focused and accessible leadership, he hinted that his representation will focus on economic opportunities, infrastructure development, empowerment, education, accessible healthcare and human capital development, among other interventions.

“I will prioritise the interest and welfare of my people. I will bring governance closer to my people through responsive representation, accessible leadership, empowerment initiatives, practical development programmes, among other interventions that will directly impact our communities positively if elected.”

He expressed confidence in his chances, anchored on competence, grassroots connection and capacity to deliver purposeful leadership. He assured supporters that his emergence would bring the desired development and improve the quality of life of his constituents.

He appealed to leaders, members and supporters of the party in his constituency to support his ambition to secure victory in the election.