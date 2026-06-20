‘False, defamatory’ – Content creator Officer Woos denies NDLEA arrest reports

Threatens legal action

Popular content creator, Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi also known as Officer Woos has debunked viral reports of his purported arrest by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He also threatened to institute legal action against those behind the report of his arrest, which he described as false and defamatory.

Officer Woos made this known in a Friday statement issued by his lawyers, Versed Attorneys and signed by its Managing Partner, Oluwatimileyin Agbaje.

According to the statement, Officer Woos is a respected content creator and public figure being subjected to a coordinated campaign of false, malicious, and defamatory publications currently circulating on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

The lawyers said certain unverified and anonymous social media pages have published claims alleging that the content creator has been under arrest since 2025 in connection with allegations of drug trafficking and publicly announced the death of a close colleague on his official page.

The statement reads, “We hereby unequivocally state that both claims are entirely false, fabricated, and without any basis whatsoever.

“Our client has never been arrested, investigated, charged, or in any way connected to allegations of drug trafficking, at any point in 2025 or at any other time.

“Also, our client has never announced the death of any colleague, friend, or associate on any of his platforms.

“These publications are entirely manufactured and constitute a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and damage our client’s hard-earned reputation, brand, and professional standing.”

The statement further reads, “The publication of false statements that injure the reputation of an individual constitutes defamation under Nigerian law, actionable both in tort and, where applicable, under the relevant provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, as amended and the Criminal code.

“The deliberate and malicious fabrication of criminal allegations against a person, without any factual basis, is a particularly egregious form of defamation capable of attracting substantial consequences under the law.”

Threatening legal action, the lawyers said, “Our client categorically denies the said publications in their entirety and demands an immediate and unconditional retraction from all pages, handles, and individuals responsible for the publication and circulation of these false statements.

“Our client further demands that a public apology be issued on the same platforms on which the defamatory statements were published, within forty-eight (48) hours from the date of this statement.”

The statement added, “We have the instructions of our Client to take all necessary legal actions, without further recourse to any party, against the original publishers of these statements and any individual, page, or platform that continues to publish, repost, or amplify these or similarly false and defamatory claims.

“These include, but are not limited to, civil proceedings for damages for defamation, as well as a formal petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities and regulatory bodies pursuant to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, as amended.

“We urge members of the public, the media, and our client’s audience to disregard these publications entirely and to rely only on verified information from our Client’s official channels and this firm.”