Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, will host Malawi in the first leg of the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The decisive encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m., as Nigeria begin their bid to secure a place at the 2026 tournament in Poland. The return leg will take place a week later, on May 9, at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the World Cup, with Nigeria aiming to extend its remarkable record of consecutive appearances to 12.

Preparations for the clash have seen the Falconets complete a three-week training camp in Abuja under head coach Moses Aduku. The team capped their buildup with an emphatic 9–0 victory over Lakeside Queens in a friendly match.

Malawi’s side, known as the Young Scorchers, head into the tie with a blend of youth and experience. The squad includes several players who have already featured for the senior national team, notably Leticia Chinyamula and Olivia Phikani.

With a place at stake on the global stage, both teams are expected to deliver a fiercely contested encounter across the two legs.