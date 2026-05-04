Falcon targets stronger grip on industrial gas market

04 May 2026 1:33 am WAT

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By Adewale Sanyaolu

 

Falcon Corporation Limited has outlined a new growth direction focused on expanding its role in Nigeria’s gas sector, following the appointment of Audrey Joe-Ezigbo as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company said the plan will prioritise infrastructure development, stronger partnerships, and improved delivery of gas to industrial and commercial users as Nigeria continues efforts to increase domestic gas utilisation and address energy supply constraints.

Joe-Ezigbo said Falcon would build on its existing operations by deepening investments across the gas value chain, with emphasis on distribution networks and supply reliability.

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According to her, improved access to gas remains critical to supporting industrial growth and broader economic development, given ongoing infrastructure gaps in the sector.

She said the company’s focus would also include cleaner energy solutions, with natural gas playing a central role in the transition to lower-carbon energy sources.

Falcon added that its operations will continue to be guided by its governance framework and ESG commitments, while also strengthening internal capacity and workforce development.

The company, established in 1994, operates in Nigeria’s midstream and downstream gas sector and supplies natural gas to industrial customers in Ikorodu, Lagos State. It is also active in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment through trading and infrastructure investments, including storage and jetty facilities.

Falcon is part of Optimera Energy, a consortium developing a long-term gas infrastructure project within the Lagos Free Zone aimed at supplying businesses operating in the area.

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