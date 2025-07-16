Faces at Buhari’s burial in Daura 16th July 2025 • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receiving the body of the former President • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receiving the body of the former President • President Tinubu and son of the late president, Yusuf Buhari • President Tinubu and Alhaji Aliko Dangote Related News Tinubu leads as mammoth crowd bids ex-president, Buhari, farewellVisa row: FG pledges diplomatic resolution with US, UAESouth-West doctors threaten strike over unfavourable allowances • L-R- Former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Tinubu • L-R- President Tinubu; his wife, Oluremi and family of the late President • Members of the presidential delegation at the Government House, Katsina • L-R- Shettima; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugga and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila • President Tinubu and others • Arrival at the airport