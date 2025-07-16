• President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receiving the body of the former President

 

 

 

 

• President Tinubu and son of the late president, Yusuf Buhari

 

• President Tinubu and Alhaji Aliko Dangote

 

Related News

• L-R- Former Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Tinubu

 

• L-R- President Tinubu; his wife, Oluremi and family of the late President

 

• Members of the presidential delegation at the Government House, Katsina

 

• L-R- Shettima; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugga and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

 

• President Tinubu and others

 

 

• Arrival at the airport

 