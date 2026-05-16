By Seyi Babalola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that they will not be able to celebrate defeating Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

City, who have already won the Carabao Cup, are aiming for a domestic double when they face the Blues at Wembley.

However, Guardiola has stated that they would not have time to celebrate before facing Bournemouth in a rearranged Premier League match on Tuesday.

He told reporters: “The main target after the FA Cup final is taking a shower quickly, come back to Manchester, go to sleep.

“Because on Monday, we have to fly to Bournemouth. That’s the schedule.

“Imagine, hypothetically, tomorrow we win. We cannot even celebrate it! We have to go home immediately to prepare for the other final we have in Bournemouth.”