From Marcel Alozie, Enugu

There was joy and excitement in Ugwuaji Awkunanaw autonomous community in Enugu South local government Area of Enugu State following the coronation of Igwe Chinedu Nyia Nwobodo as the new king after the death of the former king, HRH Igwe Reuben Awgu, Eze Udo 11 of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community.

The event, which started with a church service at the Methodist Church Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, saw the officiating minister, Most. Rev. C.N. Edeh, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, in his sermon, advising the new Igwe to be a servant leader if he must succeed.

“You must be humble enough and acknowledge that this position was given to you by God. If you must succeed, you must be a servant leader,” he advised.

Also in his remarks, former Minister of Power and Chairman, Geometric Power Group, Prof Barth Nnaji, congratulated the people of Ugwuaji community for selecting Igwe Nwobodo as their king, urging them to continue to support him while maintaining that the new traditional ruler has distinguished himself in the public service.

He noted that he is well educated and knowledgeable enough in the tradition of his people.

The new Igwe was coronated by the eldest man in Ugwuaji, Ichie Charles N.E. Nwuha who was supported by the regent, Onyeze Dennis Okeke Ani.

After the coronation, Igwe Nwobodo thanked the people of Ugwuaji Awkunanaw community for choosing him as their king and promised not to disappoint them in the discharge of his duties as the custodian of their culture and tradition.

His words: “I feel excited, I feel fulfilled, I understand that whatever you do people take record of it. This is a day I’m encouraged not to go below what I did in the past, I have to improve on it because people are taking record of whatever you do whether good or bad.

“This is a pay back. I’m excited, the Lord is good and my promise to them is that I have to do more and more, better and better, and I won’t disappoint them.

“Integrity is my watch word, justice is my watch word, equity is my watch word, so that peace will be completely enthroned in our community”.

He called on those who contested with him to join him to build a better Ugwuaji community.

“There is no failure and if anybody succeeds, it is the Ugwuaji people. Let them come so that we can build Ugwuaji together. I know they have their vision, and I pray that they should come together to share this vision so that we can make Ugwuaji better than it is. A better Ugwuaji is possible,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event include, Prof Barth Nnaji; Hon. Chimaobi Atu, member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency; Hon. Obiajulu Princess Ugwu, Deputy Chief Whip, Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Enugu South Rural Constituency, Rt. Hon. Caleb Ani, Chairman Enugu South LGA, among others.

The highpoint of the event was the royal dance by Igwe Nwobodo.