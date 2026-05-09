Ex-humanitarian affairs minister Farouq declared wanted by EFCC

09 May 2026 3:21 pm WAT

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Sadiya Umar Farouq

Sadiya Umar Farouq

Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on charges of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and public fund diversion.

On Saturday, the anti-graft agency put a wanted notice on its website.

According to the EFCC notice, Farouq, 52, is from Zamfara State, and her last known residence is EN 008, Okpo River, off Agulu Street, Maitama, Abuja.

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The notice, signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, urged members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact the commission.

The EFCC notice read, “The public is hereby notified that Sadiya Umar Farouq, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy, Abuse of Office, Diversion of Public Funds.”

The commission directed anyone with useful information to contact its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja, or call 08093322644, or email [email protected], or contact the nearest police station.

Farouq served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

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