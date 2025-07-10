From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa launched the Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative at Arewa House, Kaduna, on Thursday, July 10.

Bafarawa, who chairs the Board of Trustees, said the initiative aims to transform Arewa through collective action and sustainable development, emphasizing that “peace is possible and unity is achievable.”

Speaking at the event, he stated, “Today marks the beginning of a journey, a bold step towards healing divisions, fostering understanding, and nurturing sustainable development in our beloved region of the North.

“Arewa is more than a geographical expression. It is a symbol of our identity, our history, and our collective destiny. And it is in this spirit that we come together, not as tribal groups, not as political or religious factions, but as brothers and sisters bound by the shared vision of a peaceful, united, and prosperous future.

“The challenges that confront us as a people are complex and deep-rooted. We have witnessed communal conflicts, rising insecurity, youth restiveness, economic marginalization, and, sadly, gradual erosion of the values that once held us together. We choose, however, to be remembered by our response to them.

“The Arewa Cohesion Initiative is our collective response. This initiative was birthed from a simple but powerful idea: that peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, equity, and dialogue. That unity does not mean uniformity, but the strength that comes from embracing our diversity. And that true development must be people-centered, inclusive, and sustainable.

“Let me be clear from the outset: we are not a political movement. We do not intend to transform into a political party, nor do we align ourselves with any political party. Our mission transcends partisan politics. We are ready to work with anyone, regardless of political affiliation, who shares our commitment to transforming Arewa and Nigeria for the better. We are ready to collaborate with any organization that has similar objectives as ours. We are not out to fight anybody, but rather to build bridges and foster constructive engagement. When called upon, we shall offer advice in a constructive manner, always guided by our principles of peace, unity, and development.

“While our movement remains non-partisan in character, we recognize that our members are free to pursue their individual political aspirations beyond the confines of this initiative. Indeed, we are prepared to support those among them whom we believe will champion the objectives of our movement should they ascend to political office.

“However, within the sacred space of this movement, our unwavering focus shall be the pursuit of the collective interests of the North and its people, rising above political divisions that have for too long hindered our progress.

“We have prepared a comprehensive blueprint for the advancement of the North and Nigeria, a roadmap born from careful study and deep reflection on our region’s potential. We stand ready to offer our support to any political office seeker whom we are convinced will champion the implementation of this blueprint for the overall benefit of our people. This blueprint represents our vision for sustainable transformation, and we shall engage with leaders across all political divides who demonstrate genuine commitment to its realization,” Bafarawa said.