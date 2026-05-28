Ex-Delta Speaker Victor Ochei dumps APC

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Engr.) Victor Ochei, has formally announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress after 10 years in the party.

Ochei, a chieftain and foundational pillar of the party in Delta State, disclosed his decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

He revealed that the move followed “deep reflections and wide consultations”, describing it as a difficult but necessary step to continue his political journey elsewhere.

Reflecting on his decade-long tenure, Ochei noted that he joined the APC in 2016 with “sincerity of purpose” and spent the last 10 years wholeheartedly building and strengthening the party’s structures at all levels.

In what appeared to be a subtle reminder of his political clout, the former Speaker pointed out that his commitment to the party predated many of its current leaders.

“Long before many who currently occupy positions within the party joined the political family they now belong to, I had already committed myself to the ideals of leadership, service, grassroots development, and the pursuit of a better society for our people,” Ochei stated.

While expressing pride in the progress made during his time with the APC, including bridging political divides and mobilising women and youths, Ochei hinted at stagnation within the party’s current structure as a driving factor for his departure.

He emphasised that leadership must continually evolve to reflect inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“Growth remains a constant necessity in every institution, political movement, and human endeavour,” he said, adding that his exit was aimed at charting a new course that aligns with his core political convictions and the aspirations of the people.

He, however, clarified that his departure was not driven by bad blood.

“This decision is not borne out of bitterness, resentment, or hostility toward anyone. Rather, it is inspired by my enduring commitment to service, progress, and the political future I envision for our people.”

Ochei extended his gratitude to loyal supporters, stakeholders and party members who stood by him over the last decade. He urged his political associates to remain peaceful and focused as he prepares to transition into the next phase of his political career.

While the legal practitioner and engineer did not immediately disclose which political party he would join next, his exit is widely expected to trigger significant realignments within the political landscape of Delta State and beyond.

The statement read: “After deep reflections and wide consultations, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to formally resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and move on to continue my political journey elsewhere.

“In 2016, I joined the All Progressives Congress with sincerity of purpose and a strong belief in the vision and future of the party. Over the last ten years, I devoted myself wholeheartedly to building and strengthening the APC at all levels. Together with many committed party faithfuls, we expanded the party’s reach, deepened its structures, mobilised support across communities, and worked tirelessly to give the party relevance and visibility within our political environment. Long before many who currently occupy positions within the party joined the political family they now belong to, I had already committed myself to the ideals of leadership, service, grassroots development, and the pursuit of a better society for our people.

“I leave the party proud of the progress we made together. We nurtured relationships, built bridges across divides, encouraged participation among the youth and women, and contributed meaningfully to democratic growth and political engagement within our state and beyond.

“However, growth remains a constant necessity in every institution, political movement and human endeavour. Leadership must continually evolve to reflect inclusion, mutual respect, fairness, and the aspirations of the people. It is in recognition of this need for broader growth and the continuation of my political convictions that I have chosen to chart a new course.

“This decision is not borne out of bitterness, resentment, or hostility toward anyone. Rather, it is inspired by my enduring commitment to service, progress, and the political future I envision for our people.

“I remain grateful to the many loyal supporters, leaders, stakeholders, and party members who stood with me throughout this journey. Your friendship, trust, and dedication will always be appreciated and remembered.

“As I move forward to continue my political journey from the APC, I do so with hope, renewed determination, and faith in the future. I urge all my supporters and associates to remain peaceful, focused, and committed to the democratic ideals we all share.”