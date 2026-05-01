Ex-ADC Adamawa guber flag bearer Aisha Binani defects to NDC

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja
The former Adamawa governorship candidate, Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru (popularly known as Binani), has defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), citing the need for structured, policy-driven governance and the insistence of her supporters.
Speaking at her formal reception into the NDC in Abuja on Friday evening, Binani said her decision followed consultations with her political base, who she noted played a decisive role in her move.
“Nigerians will be asking: why did I join the NDC? The answer is simple—the party is focused on structured, policy-driven governance,” she said.
While refraining from criticising her former party, she stressed that her priority remained the collective interest of her supporters.
“I will never condemn where I left. But my first and overriding interest is the interest of my supporters,” she added.
Binani disclosed that her supporters had not only encouraged her defection but had also moved ahead of her into the party. She said, “My supporters urged me to make that move, and for whatever reason, they decided that was no longer the place to be. They are the ones who brought me to the NDC.”
She further revealed that the NDC already has a strong footing in Adamawa State, noting that “even before I joined, they had already gone far,” with the state recording one of the highest numbers of registered members.
The former senator emphasised the central role of grassroots support in her political journey, saying, “As an individual, you cannot drive anything alone. Your supporters build you, pave the way, and take you through every level.”
“I am what I am today in politics because of the support of my people,” she said, while pledging to work towards strengthening the NDC both in Adamawa and nationally.
“Inshallah, we will do our best to build the NDC in Adamawa and at the national level,” she said, adding that the party must be anchored on “equity, justice, transparency, and internal democracy.”
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Welcoming her into the party, the NDC National Women Leader, Dudu Manuga, described Binani as a rare political figure and a symbol of women’s advancement in Nigerian politics.
She described the development as a boost for women’s political participation, urging more women to join the party.
“This is a party for Nigerian women. This is the time for women to rise. This is the time to break ceilings,” she said.
Also speaking, the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, said Binani’s defection underscored the growing appeal of the NDC as a stable and expanding political platform.
“This is the only party with no litigation, no division, and no case in any court—no appeal anywhere,” Dickson said.
He described the NDC as “a baby party” that has quickly gained national attention within months of its emergence, saying, “In just three to four months, this party has become the most talked-about, most stable, and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria.”
He also used the occasion to encourage further defections, noting that Nigerians are free to associate with any political party of their choice.
“If you enter a vehicle and the engine starts knocking, won’t you come down and take a better one?” he said.
Dickson announced that the leadership of the NDC in Adamawa had been handed over to Binani, describing her as a trailblazer who “fought like a wounded lioness” in her political journey.
Present at the event were members of the party’s National Working Committee and supporters from across the country.