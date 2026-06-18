European Investment Bank’s portfolio to Nigeria is £2.7bn, says bank

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

European Investment Bank (EIB), today, put the bank’s portfolio in Nigeria at £2.7 billion, saying that the bank plans to expand its portfolio to Nigeria especially in the areas of infrastructure development, climate resilience, digital connectivity, private sector development and sustainable financing.

Vice President of the bank, Mr. Ambroise Fayolle who paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning (FMBEP), Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, today in Abuja, noted that the portfolio underscores the bank’s confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential, reform trajectory and strategic importance within the European Union’s global gateway framework.

In his remarks, Uzoka-Anite stressed that the Federal Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for investment and development finance, consistent with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Agenda 2050, while highlighting initiatives for a successor medium term National Development Plan——- 2026-2030.

The minister seized the opportunity to express appreciation for the EIB’s continued support while looking forward to further collaboration in delivering high impact projects that contribute to Nigeria’s economic transformation and prosperity.

Fayolle visited in company of the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Mr. Gautier Mignot to the ministry.