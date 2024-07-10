Euro 2024 campaign a failure – Mbappe

By John Ogunsemore

French striker, Kylian Mbappe has declared his Euro 2024 campaign ‘a failure’ following Tuesday’s semi-final ouster.

Didier Deschamps-tutored France lost 2-1 to Spain after going ahead in the 9th minute courtesy of a Randal Kolo Muani goal.

A 21st-minute Lamine Yamal screamer and a composed Dani Olmo finish four minutes later was enough to ensure Spain qualified for the finals.

Mbappe, who assisted Kolo Muani, was not happy with his overall tournament performance, having netted just once in five appearances.

“My competition? It was difficult.

“It was a failure. We had the ambition to be European champions; I had the ambition to be European champion. We aren’t that, so it’s a failure,” the Real Madrid man told journalists after the game.

However, he promised to come back stronger after taking a rest.

“It’s football. We have to move on. It’s been a long year. I’m going to go on holiday and get some rest — that’ll do me a lot of good, and I’ll try and come back strongly,” Mbappe said.