Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has reacted strongly to his club’s Premier League triumph, saying critics who mocked the team during their long wait for success have now been silenced after the title win.

Arsenal F.C. were crowned English champions after rivals Manchester City F.C. dropped points in a 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth, confirming Arsenal as winners of the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

The result secured an unassailable lead for the Gunners, ending a two-decade wait that stretched back to their 2003/04 “Invincibles” campaign.

Speaking after the title was confirmed, Saka reflected on the years of criticism and pressure the club endured.

He said:

“They mocked us for 22 years… they were laughing and joking, but they’re not laughing anymore. It’s going to be shining bright.”

The England international, who came through Arsenal’s academy, has been one of the standout figures in the club’s resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal players had gathered at their training ground to watch Manchester City’s result together, knowing that a slip would hand them the title.

The Gunners’ season is not over yet, as they now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in Budapest, where they will chase a historic first European crown.