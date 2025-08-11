By Seyi Babalola

The Premier League has announced the referees for Game Week 1 of the 2025/2026 season.

Manchester United will host Arsenal in the biggest encounter of the opening weekend, with Simon Hooper in command.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, August 17, at Old Trafford.

Hooper’s assistants will be Adrian Holmes and Simon Long, while Jared Gillett has been appointed as the fourth official.

Paul Tierney will be on Video Assistant Referee, VAR, duty for the game, to be assisted by Steve Meredith.

Both United and Arsenal will be looking to kick off their campaign on a good note, after finishing second and 15th respectively last term.