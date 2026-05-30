EPL: Liverpool part ways with Arne Slot, target Iraola as successor

Liverpool have decided to part ways with manager Arne Slot, only a few days after the Premier League season ended.

The Reds failed to defend their title, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola, the former manager of Bournemouth, will take up Slot’s position.

This was revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, via his X account on Saturday afternoon.

Romano wrote: “ARNE SLOT AND LIVERPOOL TO PART WAYS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

“It’s over between the Dutch manager and Liverpool after the end of the season review.

“Andoni Iraola, clear favourite to take over as next #LFC head coach.”