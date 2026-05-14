EPL: Carrick, Guardiola, Arteta battle for Manager of the Season award

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has earned a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award after guiding the club’s dramatic turnaround at Old Trafford.

Carrick was shortlisted alongside Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who are both leading the race for the Premier League title.

Also nominated are Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Brentford coach Keith Andrews and Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris.

The former Manchester United midfielder took charge in January following Ruben Amorim’s exit and has since transformed the club’s campaign.

Under the 44-year-old, United climbed from seventh place into the top three and secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Since Carrick’s appointment on January 13, Manchester United have collected 33 league points the highest tally in the Premier League during that period.

Carrick has also won 66.7 per cent of his matches in charge, fuelling speculation that the club could hand him the job permanently.

In the Premier League Player of the Season category, Arsenal stars David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice were nominated alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Brentford forward Igor Thiago and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also made the shortlist.

For the Young Player of the Season award, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall and West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes were among the nominees.

The Premier League said winners will be decided through a combination of fans’ votes and selections from a panel of football experts.