EPL: Carrick gets Man United job after impressive interim spell

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been confirmed as the club’s permanent manager after agreeing a long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

The appointment ends weeks of speculation over who would take charge at Old Trafford on a full-time basis following Carrick’s impressive run as interim coach.

Senior club officials, including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, reportedly approved the decision after internal discussions on the team’s direction and long-term plans.

Carrick is expected to sign a deal that could run for two years with an option for extension, although reports also suggest a straight three-year contract structure was considered during negotiations.

The former England international won strong backing inside the club after stabilising the squad during a difficult period and improving performances on the pitch. His calm leadership style and understanding of Manchester United’s culture also played a key role in the decision.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Friday, saying the deal had been in the works for weeks and that Carrick had fully accepted the project.

Carrick also revealed that veteran Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will be available for what is expected to be his final appearance at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash against Nottingham Forest, the new manager said he intends to continue the tradition started by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson by addressing supporters after the game.

“The supporters are a massive part of this club,” Carrick said. “What they’ve given the players and myself over the last few months has been special. It’s important to appreciate them properly.”

Carrick spent more than a decade at Manchester United as a player, winning several major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and five Premier League titles.

He now faces the biggest challenge of his managerial career as he attempts to rebuild Manchester United into serious title contenders after another turbulent season.