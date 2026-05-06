Rolls out plans for AI institute, incubation centre, others

Organised private sector endorses Mbah for a second term, lists achievements

The Enugu State Government has unveiled plans to build a 660MW coal-fired power plant, with groundbreaking set for July, as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s strategy to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

The announcement came as the Organised Private Sector Nigeria (OPSN) in Enugu endorsed Mbah for a second term, citing what it described as major gains in security, infrastructure and the business climate.

OPSN, an umbrella body for the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), said the governor had strengthened investor confidence in the state.

Mbah spoke during a solidarity visit by OPSN, Enugu State, at Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday.

He recalled that Enugu, under his administration, became the first subnational to establish an electricity market following constitutional and Electricity Act amendments that moved power from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, paving the way for states to participate across the electricity value chain — generation, transmission and distribution.

“But we have gone beyond just setting up the electricity market to now being interested in producing the electricity here. I am pleased to inform you that in July we are going to be breaking ground for a 660MW coal-fired power plant.

“The outlay in terms of time for building the plant is 24 months. So, our target is to commission that power plant 24 months after the groundbreaking in July.

“What that simply means is that post-2027, you will not have your power go off in Enugu, whether for businesses or for residential. You are also going to have affordable electricity because it is going to be by far the cheapest in the country.”

The governor dismissed concerns often associated with coal, citing the low sulphur content and high calorific value of Enugu coal, which he said stands at about 7,000 kilocalories per kilogramme.

“The interesting thing about our coal is that we have the best quality of coal in the world. Our sulphur content is less than 0.5 per cent. With 1 per cent you are happy, but this one is 0.5 per cent. The only country that comes close is Japan.

“So, instead of just exporting our coal, we are going to be benefiting from it by adding value, generating electricity with it,” he said.

He said the project was not a knee-jerk decision, explaining that his administration had spent about two years carrying out the necessary studies and securing coal assets to guarantee uninterrupted supply to the plant.

Mbah also listed investment in security, the establishment of a one-stop shop for prospective investors, the ongoing construction of a technology incubation centre, and partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission to build an Artificial Intelligence Institute as part of his administration’s strategy to improve the business environment and prepare for the future.

“In four years from now, AI will contribute $20trn to the global economy. We just do not want Enugu State to miss out on such huge funds. We want to be at the epicentre, not just as consumers, but as producers,” he said.

OPSN had earlier endorsed Mbah and called for improved power supply, sustained implementation of harmonised taxes and levies, continuous improvement in access to land, affordable financing and technical support for SMEs, among other measures.

Speaking, the Convener of OPSN Enugu and Chairman of NECA South East Zone, Dr Ugochukwu Chime, expressed the group’s satisfaction with the Mbah administration, citing security, improved infrastructure, transportation, hospitality, social services and other drivers of business and investment.

“We particularly commend your administration’s significant investments in security, because we all know that business only goes to secure and peaceful destinations, urban renewal, and city expansion developments.

“The construction and rehabilitation of strategic road networks have improved mobility, enhanced access to commercial centres, and stimulated economic activities across the state,” Chime said.

Chime added that Mbah’s performance had shown why more private sector players should participate in politics.

“Organised Private Sector is particularly proud that you are one of its distinguished products. Your private sector background, where practical and common-sense decisions prevail, has enabled you to appreciate the critical role of businesses in economic growth, job creation, and improved welfare of the people,” he said.

Other speakers, including Dr Ifeanyi Okoye of NECA, founder of Peace Group of Companies, Dr Maduka Onyishi, ECCIMA President, Engr. Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe, ECCIMA Vice President, Princess Egbo, and Chairman of Wilson Group, Chief William Agbo, praised Mbah for repositioning the state as a hub for business and investment.

Some members used the occasion to present several made-in-Enugu products to the governor.