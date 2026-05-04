Enugu NDC elects Anih as state chairman

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State has elected former aide to ex-governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dr Johnpaul Anih, as its new state chairman.

Dr Anih, who served as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs to Ugwuanyi, emerged at the party’s state congress held on Monday in Enugu.

He recorded a landslide victory following the adoption of a consensus arrangement by party stakeholders.

An academic, author, trained broadcaster and politician, Anih was also the Labour Party’s House of Assembly candidate for Nkanu West State Constituency in the disputed 2023 general election.

The congress drew accredited delegates, party leaders and supporters from all 17 local government areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Anih thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work towards strengthening and repositioning the party in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson; National Chairman, Senator Cleopass Zuwoghe; National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu; and South-East Zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Teddy Obey, among others, for their support.

Extending an olive branch to his rival, Ibuchukwu Obetta, Anih called for unity, urging all members to set aside differences and work collectively for the party’s growth.

Also elected were Dr Sebastian Okafor as state secretary, Florence Anigbo as woman leader, and Clinton Ogbonna as youth leader.

A party observer, Pastor Dominic Azih, described the congress as peaceful, transparent and well organised.