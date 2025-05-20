Dr Eric Odo, the Chairman, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Council, Enugu State, has disclosed plans to begin a free healthcare programme for elderly people in the area.

Odo made the disclosure at a meeting with some senior citizens of the area on Monday in Ogbede.

He said that the council would employ health personnel that would go round the 20 wards in the area to provide healthcare services to the elderly.

The chairman said that the mobile medical team would administer free healthcare services to men and women of 60 years and above.

“We have discussed with the State Primary Healthcare Management Board and the Ministry of Health, we have told them of our desire to begin the programme.

“The purpose of this programme is to support the health of the aged. This is the Igbo-Etiti that we prayed for, we have to work for the people.

“It is expected that we do it, it is part of our promises to the people. We shall not go back on it,” he said.