The Enugu State government has begun strict enforcement of half-a-million naira fine against one-way traffic violators.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Enugu, said the measure was part of the efforts by the government to curb the increasing rate of road accidents and ensure discipline among motorists.

He also said that the government had invested heavily in road infrastructure, including the construction of dual carriageway and installation of medians, yet many drivers continued to violate traffic rules.

“Government has spent billions to provide adequate road infrastructure, yet people deliberately drive against traffic, endangering their lives and those of others,” he said.

The commissioner cited areas such as Abakpa and the Penoks axis where, in spite of the presence of medians and clearly marked lanes, motorists still engage in one-way driving. He said that the enforcement would apply to all the roads in the state.

He also said that the government was particularly concerned about the increasing number of fatalities linked to such violations.

“Everyday, we record accidents and carry bodies from roads that are in good condition. This is unacceptable,” Ozor said.

He revealed that, in addition to the fine, offenders would undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine if their actions were influenced by substance abuse or other mental health conditions. He explained that the assessment could lead to rehabilitation recommendations before offenders would be allowed to reclaim their impounded vehicles upon payment of the fine.

Ozor emphasised that the policy was not aimed at generating revenue, but saving lives, urging motorists to exercise patience and obey traffic regulations.

“One minute will not kill you. Waiting at traffic lights or taking the proper route will save your life and that of others,” he said.

He said that the government had commenced public enlightenment through collaboration with transport unions and the media. He also said that the government recently held meetings with taxi, tricycle, bus, tanker, and tipper operators to reinforce compliance.

The commissioner warned that strict enforcement, including impounding vehicles, would continue until motorists adhered fully to traffic rules. He said the government remains committed to promoting road safety and reducing avoidable accidents across the state.