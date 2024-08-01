By Henry Uche, Lagos

Around 300 EndBadGovernance protesters converged in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex in Ikeja, Lagos State, declaring to the United Nations, United States, Economic Community of West African States, and other international bodies that President Bola Tinubu is their leader.

Addressing Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Okafor, and representatives of international bodies, a protester stated that they have no specific leader but hold the Federal Government of Nigeria, led by Bola Tinubu, responsible for the economic hardship fueling their protest.

They emphasised their commitment to peaceful and harmless demonstration, pledging to utilise all communication avenues to voice their grievances, despite alleged deliberate network disruptions by telecommunication companies like MTN and Airtel.

“We don’t have any leader, Bola Tinubu is our leader. He triggered this protest. We wailed against former President Buhari’s evil government, and we were told to change the ugly situation through the ballot. We did exactly as they told us; we voted for our choice, we voted for Mr Peter Obi, but they used technicalities to change the whole thing, and the Supreme Court seconded that manipulation.”

“They are living large while Nigerians are dying of hunger. We are farmers, but we can’t go to our farms. We are not interested in any round or square table meeting. They know what they are doing.”

Holding various placards with inscriptions like “Oga Police, we are fighting for you too; stop stealing the present and borrowing our future,” the protesters reminisced about a time when they could afford basic necessities.

“We are not intimidated by their threats. The world must hear our voices. We’re tired of evil rule. Even you watching us here, we don’t know whether you are here for us or against us. Are you people not hungry too? What did we do to deserve this oppression and suppression? Why are they mismanaging our God-given resources? We are tired, we can’t breathe again,” they lamented.